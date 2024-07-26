Good on the single lap, less on the race pace

It ended with a fourth and fifth place in FP2 the opening day of the Spa weekend for the Ferrari. On the dry lap it was Charles Leclerc to position himself ahead of his teammate, Carlos Sainz, by about three tenths. The Monegasque, however, appeared to have more difficulty in the race pace simulation, in which Sainz was instead among the fastest and most consistent drivers.

For this reason, in the end-of-shift analysis, Leclerc didn’t appear overly satisfied and instead expressed doubts and uncertaintiesas actually happened to many of his colleagues from different teams, starting with the leader of the day Landon Norris.

“Difficult day to decipher”

“This has been a difficult day to decipher – commented the red #16 – with various set-ups, different tyres to try and all the teams having different programmes. We don’t have a clear picture yet and, with rain expected tomorrow and dry conditions forecast for Sunday, we will work to find the best compromise possible and get the most out of both days. It is our last race before the holidays and we will give our all to close it with a good result“, concluded the Monegasque, coming off a series of less than exciting results in the last GPs.