The first weekend after the victory

Just under a week after his first success in Formula 1 Oscar Plates took to the track for the first two sessions of Free Practice for the Belgian Grand Prixon the same Spa-Francorchamps track that saw him as a great protagonist in last year’s Sprint Race, when he finished in 2nd place.

Always 2nd

The same position occupied by the Australian driver in both FP1 and FP2 today, demonstrating the excellent moment of the McLarenwhich also appears to be the team to beat on the Ardennes circuit. Half a second behind Verstappen in the first session, Piastri finished FP2 behind his teammate Lando Norris, two tenths ahead.

Two pilots, two sensations

However, despite the best time, the Englishman did not seem at all happy with his feeling with the car, with comments that highlighted a certain dissatisfaction. Quite the opposite of Piastri, happy with the work done and optimistic in view of tomorrow’s qualifying: “These were two positive sessions for the team. – he has declared – The pace was good all day and we got some good data to learn from overnight. I feel in a good position for tomorrow.. Let’s see what time holds.”