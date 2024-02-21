After presenting the application for your immigration case to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), you will have to wait for a response, but if you want know the status of your requestexist two different ways by which you can access it.

The first step to obtain US citizenship, green card, or any other procedure related to immigration in the United States, is to submit an application to USCIS, with the required forms and considering the corresponding official documents.

After completing this first stage, it remains to wait for a response from the agency, which, however, in many cases is delayed due to the high demand from applicants. That is why, if you started an application or petition to USCIS, you should know that It is possible to consult via internet or telephone call if there was any progress in this regard.

Ways to know the status of your application in Uscis

If you wish to obtain information regarding the possible progress in your online USCIS petitionyou must enter the official website of the agency and, within the Immigration and Citizenship section, access the “Online Case Status“.

To continue with the process and obtain information regarding your case, you must write your receipt numberwhich has thirteen characters that you can find in your application or request.

In case you want to access possible updates to your case through a phone call, there are different numbers depending on where you are calling from. If you are contacting from the United States, call the USCIS National Customer Service Center at 1-800-375-5283 (press 2 for Spanish), or 1-800-767-1833 (TTY, for the hearing impaired). ).

On the contrary, if you are calling from abroad, you must contact +1-212-620-3418 (dial 2 for Spanish), or directly with one of the USCIS international offices (available in China, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala , India, Kenya and Mexico).

Likewise, in the Review Immigration Case Status section of the official USCIS website you can find, depending on the form, category of form and office that processes your case, the estimated case processing times, by completing the data required by the page .