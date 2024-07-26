After an initial free practice session in which the various teams had tried very different setups, especially in terms of aerodynamic load, the second hour on the track saw, instead, a certain convergence between the teams. This is not unusual, especially on a track like Spa-Francorchamps where the central sector requires a high level of load, while the first and last, being mainly straight, would require the least possible amount of drag. Overall a Verstappen who had seemed unapproachable (on a single lap) in the first free practice, seemed decidedly more approachable for the competition (made up only of McLaren, let it be clear) in the afternoon sessionbeaten in the qualifying simulation by both Woking cars and without even shining in a striking way in the race pace simulation. Considering the penalty that Max will have to serve on the grid (10 positions so far) the last race before the summer break certainly doesn’t seem to be easy for the Dutchman..

Verstappen more unloaded, McLaren more charged and balanced

From the data collected we can easily see how, compared to the first session, the MCL38 has slightly increased its downforce level, significantly improving performance in the central sector of the track.Norris’s car also shows a good power-efficiency ratio, recording good speeds and excellent traction even in the first sector, especially in the dive towards Eau Rouge. But it is precisely in the central part of the track that the McLaren makes the difference, especially at turn 8 and in turns 12-13, that is, the very high-speed S-bend right after the famous Pouhon curve. And it is precisely at Pouhon that Verstappen is no longer able to pass at full speed like during the first session and this should not surprise anyone either.. First of all, the RB20 was visibly more aerodynamically unloaded in an attempt to improve the speed in acceleration, and also the more the grip of the track increases, the more the drivers attack the corners and the higher the speeds are, making it even more difficult to keep the foot down all the way. In any case, the data is that of a practically instantaneous “lift”, so it will be worth keeping an eye on in qualifying. In any case Verstappen shows a particular feeling with the Pouhon curve, given that he passes through it 7 km/h faster than Lando Norris (and 9 more than Leclerc). But, as mentioned, it is in the immediately following section where Norris, perhaps taking advantage of a tyre in better shape thanks also to the slightly slower passage on Pouhon, manages to make a substantial difference, showing a truly strong and precise front end that guarantees him a passage with a speed 10 and 12 km/h higher than his Dutch rival. Even the traction coming out of Stavelot is better for the McLaren, which therefore shows off all its basic qualities, some born with the car concept, others matured during the year: efficiency (found during the season), good traction and the excellent front (by nature).

Ferrari surprises positively: clearly better than Mercedes so far

Considering the characteristics of the track, it was reasonable to expect an SF24 that would play a lot of defense.although the fact of not having to run at maximum load should have alleviated at least some of the suffering of the Prancing Horse. Surprisingly, however, the red car performed well, always keeping in mind that Red Bull and McLaren are a substantial step forward. Ferrari proved to be very quick in the first sector, also thanks to a more powerful engine mode tested by Leclerc in the first half of his lap, but still with a considerable top speed of 341 km/h and a better passage through Eau Rouge than Norris and Verstappen.. The surprise comes from the first part of the central sector, where Leclerc holds his own against his two rivals until turn 8, and then begins to gradually lose his advantage until Pouhon, where he will be overtaken first by Norris and then by Verstappen. The second negative jump is in the esses of 12 and 13, where the front end of the red car showed a little too much difficulty. During the lap, the pit wall then asked him to change the engine mode, and the last straight section, between Stavelot and the Bus-Stop chicane, was particularly slow for the Ferrari, with a visibly lean power delivery curve. Leclerc then also made a mistake at the last chicane, losing another tenth in that section. Overall, however, the SF24 proved to be potentially close to McLaren and Red Bull and certainly ahead of Mercedes.not included in the graph here as it is significantly slower on a single lap.

Race pace: Piastri flies ahead of Verstappen, Sainz does well

Finally, coming to the pace simulation, another McLaren impressed, that of Piastri, author of a textbook Friday from every point of view. The Australian showed a very fast pace and minimal degradation, including a consistency and speed that was unmatched by the competition even after the pit stop.. Verstappen showed a similar start to the Australian but then suffered from greater degradation and swings in times, a symbol of a balance that is still not perfect, especially at full load. Not as consistent but certainly very good then, the pace of Sainz, which would confirm the value of third force on the track for Ferrari, just ahead of the Mercedes, with Russell who attempted a very conservative start to the stint to then obtain lower degradation of the tires. From what we saw on the track, the degradation appeared very high and the race could include two pit stops, although we have learned over the years that the progressive rubbering of the track and the refinement of the car setups tend to minimize degradation in the race, which is why there are still no certainties. We will have the first certainties from the qualification, for the first official response of the weekend, eagerly awaited for what promises to be another interesting weekend of the season..