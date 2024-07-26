By Carlo Platella

At Spa McLaren resumes the work begun in Budapest. On the Friday of the Belgian Grand Prix the papaya cars are again the authors of a one-two, but the temporary superiority of the Woking single-seaters is even more important than the one expressed in Budapest. Third Verstappen with a Red Bull intent on experimenting with the set-up and collecting data, whose grid penalty spurs Ferrari to aim for the podium.

The final confirmation

The summer season saw McLaren emerge as the fastest car on average on the grid at every type of circuit. However, it was not a given that he would confirm this at Spa too.high-speed, low-load track. In fact, a car’s aerodynamic efficiency, understood as the load released in proportion to the resistance to forward motion, is not constant. A car’s aerodynamics work differently depending on the configuration and load level adopted, which is why a car that is efficient in a medium-high load guise is not necessarily so with a more uncluttered package.

This was the case with the 2023 McLaren, which in minimum aerodynamic load configuration it was guilty of poor efficiencymaking up several km/h of delay on the straight. In Woking, the memories of the painful weekends in Las Vegas, Monza and Spa itself are still fresh, where in qualifying the British cars lost only 8 tenths between the first and third sectors, the fastest on the Belgian track, where what counts is the speed on the straight.

But McLaren has done its homeworknow expressing in low-downforce configuration the same efficiency seen in other conditions. The MCL38s continue to leave their mark in the central sector, this time managing to keep up with Verstappen’s Red Bull also in the first and second sectors. The credit also goes to the low-downforce package that arrived in Belgium, consisting of a new rear wing and beam wing. All this apparently without compromising tyre management, with excellent results in the comparison of race pace between Piastri and Verstappen with the same compound. It’s only Friday, but at McLaren there are all the conditions to experience another weekend as protagonists, as well as to be competitive on the many low-downforce tracks scheduled between now and the end of the year.

Red Bull chases

A day of two faces for the world champions. Max Verstappen takes the best time in the first free practice session, with a choice of countercurrent setup compared to the competition. The RB20 takes to the track with the same medium-low loading wing as in previous events, with a more loaded configuration than its opponents, resulting in partial records in the central sector but paid for with a lack of speed on the straight.

In the afternoon, the Dutch champion returns to the track with a more unloaded rear wing, getting closer to the load level of the McLarens, from which he makes up minimal gaps in all three sectors. For Red Bull, the objective in Belgium is maximise the comeback with Max Verstappenwhose replacement of the fourth internal combustion engine costs ten positions on the grid. Hence also the desire to evaluate a more unloaded set-up to favor overtaking on Sunday, so as not to get stuck in traffic. Meanwhile, the world champions continue to seek cures for the cantankerous nature of the RB20, whose updates have made it increasingly difficult to find the optimal set-up. Indicative of this are the many sensors installed on the bottom of Verstappen’s car before FP1, an image of a team looking for answers.

Ferrari Progress

The picture on Friday sees the Scuderia from Maranello playing the role of third force. The Reds keep pace with the leaders on the straights of the first sector, certifying the usefulness of the new low-downforce package that arrived in Belgium, consisting of a rear wing and front wing flap. Despite the profound differences between the 2023 and 2024 cars, the speed on the straight in the low-downforce configuration still seems to be decent. However, Ferrari pays for the time lost on the corners of the second sector. Despite the latest measures, the audio of the on-board footage highlights the presence of residual bouncing on the SF-24, but the situation seems to be improved on Silverstone.

Mercedes off

The Silver Arrows start the Spa weekend as the fourth force. Mercedes dedicates part of the free practice to some tests on the new surface arrived in Belgium, sacrificing part of the preparation for the Grand Prix. On the eve it was speculated that the updates were aimed at curing the instability of the rear of the W15, but Andrew Shovlin denies it: “The goal is simply more aerodynamic load.. We are not trying to achieve different characteristics”the words of the Trackside Engineering Director in the paddock.

“We lacked stability in Budapest, but that’s more because we seem to be putting more temperature into the tyres than the others. We need to work in that area. We have plans to do thatbut it’s not the kind of problem that can be solved with a single aerodynamic update.” It will therefore take time to fully cure the ills of the W15, which in the meantime is trying to get closer to the top by hunting for greater aerodynamic load.

The analysis of the evolution of the Mercedes fund with the updates brought to Spa

A research not without risks however, with Lewis Hamilton openly complaining during free practice of the presence of bouncing. It is too early to raise the alarm and talk about a Mercedes called to face the same problems encountered by Ferrari, but if this were the case it would confirm how difficult it is to bring updates to the current stage of development of the cars. Only McLaren continues to be free from side effects, reinforcing a superiority on the stopwatch that absolutely must be concretized in points in the standings.