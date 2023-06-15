undawnthe free-to-play survival developed by Lightspeed Studios, available on PC, iOS and Android, shows itself with a launch trailer cinematic that illustrates the atmospheres and situations we will be dealing with in the game. This time without Will Smith.

Announced by Tencent two years ago, Undawn uses a open-world structure and includes PvP and PvE modes to bring the all-out fight between groups of survivors and hordes of deadly infected to the screen.

A formula that obviously remembered I Am Legend, hence the trailer with Will Smith which undoubtedly helped to increase the popularity of the game in view of the official launch, which took place in the last few hours.

Driven by the powerful Unreal Engine 4, Undawn will allow us to modify our character and take part in numerous missions to obtain new weapons and equipment, while we explore what remains of the big cities after the disaster that devastated them.

As a good free-to-play, the Lightspeed Studios title also includes game mechanics city ​​buildingwho can count on over a thousand objects to allow us to build the most disparate buildings and organize the defenses of the outpost against any type of attack.