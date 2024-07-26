Riot Games announced that the closed beta of Valorant The console version is now open to all players. Those with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S can now immediately download this version of the popular shooter.

This eliminates the need to use codes to participate in this testing phase. However, the company also decided to clarify something that might bother some players.

What happens is that the open beta of Valorant It cannot be played against people who have the PC version. That is, cross-play is not yet activated. However, those who have a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S console can play against each other.

Riot Games is reportedly planning to implement cross-progression between the console and PC versions. This will allow players to have full access to items they have purchased.

Fountain: Riot Games.

The company also noted that all progress made on the battle pass Valorant will count for both platforms. Players affiliated with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to unlock all the operators included in the game from the beginning.

One thing worth noting is that the open beta is reportedly only active in a few countries and regions, at least for now. These include the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Japan.

The standard way to shoot in Valorant On PC, it wasn’t implemented as well on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. That’s why Riot Games developed Focus, which is a new shooting mode that reduces sensitivity.

Fountain: Riot Games.

It’s safe to assume that the open beta will allow them to further refine this option, and at the same time evaluate the load on the servers. Riot Games is always working on something new, but sometimes ideas that are good on paper end up being discarded.

