













League of Legends and Coca-Cola Creations present their new drink that will soon go on sale in Mexico | EarthGamer

In addition, they decorated the location with various objects related to League of Legends. That included a couple of statues of champions Vi and Jinx, as well as a space to take photos. In it they had different weapons for attendees to pose with those of their favorite champions.

LoL’s new Coca-Cola is a sugar-free drink that will give players a ‘taste of XP’. We had the opportunity to test it at the event. Although it does not have sugar, it has a rather sweet taste that seems like a combination of the flavor of Coca Zero with blueberry.

This League of Legends Coca-Cola will go on sale at the end of June in Mexico. It should be noted that this will be a limited-time release, so don’t waste time once it’s released if you want to give it a try. Also, although they did not go into details, they mentioned that there will be special rewards in LoL for those who take it.. Will they dare to raise their XP?

