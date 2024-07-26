Square Enix’s game as a service, Foamstarsrevealed the first details that we should know about its season 6 which will be called Tropical Jackpot.

With season 6 of Foamstars A new mode called Jackpot Scramble is coming, as well as several seasonal events and much more starting on July 25th and ending on August 29th.

Now that you know when the sixth season of this title begins, we tell you what’s coming next:

Foamstars: What comes with Tropical Jackpot?

As we already told you, the sixth season of Foamstars comes with various modes and gaming experience:

Jackpot Scramble: In this new mode, players will slide through the city to grab coins that are randomly placed by a slot machine that moves around the stage. A victory bottle will appear once teams collect a certain number of coins. The first team to get the victory bottle will be declared the winner.

Players can jump into the action to compete in the Jackpot Scramble during the following times in Central Mexico Time*:

Week 1: 7:00 pm Thursday, July 25 – 6:00 pm Sunday, July 28

Week 2: 6:00 pm Thursday, August 1 – 6:00 pm Sunday, August 4

Week 3: 6:00 pm Thursday, August 8 – 6:00 pm Thursday, August 11

Week 4: 6:00 pm Thursday, August 15 – 6:00 pm Sunday, August 18

Week 5: 6:00 pm Thursday, August 22 – 6:00 pm Sunday, August 25

In addition, Jackpot Scramble comes with a new map, Jackpot Square, which includes four different areas:

“The Night Pool Area”: An entertainment area that exudes sophistication.

“The Seaside Area”: A perfect space for a romantic date.

“The Shopping Area”: The home to Bath Vegas’ biggest brands.

“The Office Area”: Houses the city’s most cutting-edge businesses.

What’s coming in Foamstars Season Pass 6?

The players of Foamstars You will earn XP (experience points) by competing in battles or missions and completing Weekly Challenges to advance through the season levels and earn rewards.

Rewards such as character skins and items are earned by leveling up and completing challenges. In addition to the Foam Gun skin for Mel T, the Tropical Jackpot Season Pass also unlocks character skins for Jet Justice and Mel T at no additional cost.

Players who purchase a Premium Pass will unlock even more rewards based on their current level, including access to the ΔGITO Swimsuit Skin, Tonix, Gwyn, Chloe, and Soa.

What do you think of everything that comes to Foamstars?