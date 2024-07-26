It was announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Vought Rising, a prequel to The Boys with Soldatino and Stormfront set in the 50s, which seems to draw on the atmospheres and themes of the time ranging from the cinema of Judy Garland to the policies of Joseph McCarthy.

Jensen Ackles will of course reprise his role as Toy Soldier and Aya Cash as Stormfront, but details are scarce at the moment: the show is currently in the writing stage and will tell the story of the birth and rise of Voughtbut we’ll have to wait a bit for the release.

The great success achieved so far by The Boys, which you can also find on the Prime Video streaming platform with all episodes of season 4thus contributed to the birth of a second parallel project after Gen V.