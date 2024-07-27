Good news for fans who follow the Pokémon Horizons anime and who also play Pokémon Starlet and Violet, as they can get the cheerful Rod Firecracker through a gift.

Getting Rod’s Fuecoco will be very easy to obtain as it will arrive through the Mystery Gift feature of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When you assign the Partner Ribbon to Fuecoco, he will gain the title of Rod’s Fuecoco when you send him into battle in-game.

In “Pokemon Horizons”, Rod teams up with his Partner Pokémon, Firecracker, and embarks on an epic adventure alongside Liko and his Partner Pokémon, Sprigatito, and the Voltionaut Tackle!

Together, they explore new lands, uncover ancient mysteries, and encounter a variety of new Pokémon. Fans can now enjoy all the action on Netflix.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: this is how you claim Rod’s Firecracker

We give you the steps so that you can claim Fuecoco de Rod in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Start your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet video game.

Select Poké Portal from the X menu.

Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the Internet.

Enter the password 909TEAMUP06

Watch as the Pokémon arrives in your game. (Quaxly will appear in your party or Pokémon Boxes.)

Make sure to save your game.

We also remind you that the password will be available until January 31, 2025, exactly at 5:59 PM Central Mexico time. Speaking of this video game, we tell you that we already have the third form of Terapagos.

It's worth noting that you need to be connected to the Internet, as well as have your Nintendo ID account and all that stuff necessary for you to be able to have your creature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.