Turtle Beach unveiled the arrival of three new colorways for the REACT-R controllers designed for Xboxes. The colourways Red, Nebula And Pixel green will be available in Europe starting from 22 September at the recommended introductory price of €34.99. In addition to color, these variants also feature a Improved rumble engines for increased vibration effect.

GAMING ACCESSORY GIANT TURTLE BEACH REVEALS NEW COLOR VARIATIONS FOR REACT-R CONTROLLER DESIGNED FOR XBOX

Additional vibration functions and vibrant new colors including Red, nebula and Pixel Green add to the original REACT-R Controller colors of black and white/lavender.

Milan – 28 August 2023 – The giant of gaming headsets and accessories Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today unveiled three new color variations for the Turtle Beach® REACT-R™ Controllers designed for Xbox. Red, Nebula and Pixel Green join the original Black and White/Lavender colors to further expand Turtle Beach's growing range of gaming controllers. The new Rosso, Nebula and Verde Pixel colors of the REACT-R controllers they also improve on the original with the addition of two rumble motors for a greater vibration effect. Popular with fans and reviewers alike, the REACT-R controllers original was awarded numerous editorial awards: GamesRadar+ he called it "An extraordinary value for its price" And The Verge "Easy to recommend". The new Rosso, Nebula and Verde Pixel colors of the REACT-R controllers of Turtle Beach are available today on www.turtlebeach.com and at select retailers across Asia, and are available to pre-order in the US, UK and Europe. The new colors of the REACT-R controllers will be available from 22 September 2023 in the UK and Europe and from 1 October 2023 in the US at an MSRP of €34.99.

“The REACT-R controllers it is extremely popular with gamers for the wealth of features it offers at a very competitive price,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Not only are we expanding our lineup of controllers with new colors, but we’re delivering even greater value with updated rear triggers, resulting in a controller that looks great and performs unbeatably.”

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC gamers can plug any 3.5mm wired headset into the REACT-R controllers to get an instant audio upgrade that includes the unique sound setting Superhuman Hearing® patented by Turtle Beach. It has been proven that the Superhuman Hearing offers a competitive edge by allowing players to hear key audio cues such as approaching enemy footsteps, nearby enemy weapon reloads, and distant enemy vehicles. Controls for game and chat volume balance and microphone mute are seamlessly integrated into the controller for easy access during gameplay. Play longer and stay in control thanks to the ergonomic shape of the REACT-R controllers and to the textured grips, thumbsticks and triggers. Two mappable quick-action buttons on the back of the controller allow players to customize the controls for faster reactions. Feel the rumble of explosions or gunfire with vibration feedback thanks to the dual rumble motors in the grips of the REACT-R and near the triggers. The REACT-R controllers it’s the perfect companion to any wired gaming headset, such as the best-selling headphones in the series Recon 70 or Recon 50 of Turtle Beach.