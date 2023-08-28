What, you can’t overtake at Zandvoort?

Formula 1 is a sport with endless statistics, breaking a new record every race. Just like in the Guinness Book of Records, not all records are equally relevant, but yesterday a special record was broken at Zandvoort.

What turns out? Yesterday’s tumultuous race produced a record number of overtakes. This was actually the dream scenario for the Dutch fans: an action-packed race and in the end Max Verstappen wins. What else do you want?

We didn’t count the overtakes ourselves (we’ll admit it), but luckily there was a devoted F1 fan who did. He shared his findings Reddit: no less than 186 (!) Overtaking actions were carried out during the race at Zandvoort. A new record.

The record was first held by the 2016 Chinese GP (the race where Kvyat was nicknamed Torpedo), when 161 overtakings were made. The special thing is that it was just bone dry then, while yesterday’s overtaking actions were largely due to the moisture that came from the air.

The most chaotic lap of all was lap 3, when no less than 63 overtaking actions took place. This means that more was overtaken in one lap than in the previous two races at Zandvoort combined. This has also never been seen before in Formula 1.

Not only the drivers had their hands full yesterday, that also applied to the pit crew. Another record has been broken: that of the most pit stops in a race. No less than 107 pit stops took place during the Dutch Grand Prix. The 2023 edition of the Dutch GP was therefore not only an entertaining race, but also one that will go down in the history books.

For the enthusiast: op Reddit is a summary of all 186 overtaking actions at Zandvoort yesterday.

