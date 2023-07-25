In the province of Monza Brianza, severe weather caused the death of one person. A tree falls on a 58-year-old woman in Lissone. Unfortunately the rescuers they could do nothing to save her life. As a result of her injuries, the woman died shortly after. The woman was walking in via Braille when she was overwhelmed by the fallen tree due to the severe weather these days.

The 58-year-old woman was walking in via Braille a Lissone, city in the province of Monza and Brianza, in Lombardy. Suddenly, due to the strong storm that hit the town, a tree fell, overwhelming it.

Rescuers from the Lissonese Green Cross, a medical vehicle, the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Desio immediately arrived on the scene. When they arrived they found the woman completely crushed by her already deceased trunk. The sanitary workers could not help but ascertain his death.

Investigators are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened. It is most likely an accident. Due to severe weather, the tree was uprooted from its roots, falling just as the lady passed under it.

Romano La Russa, regional councilor for Civil Protection, expresses the condolences of the authorities:

The condolences and closeness of the Lombardy Region reach his family and loved ones. A tragedy as absurd as it is serious that affects an entire community.

Photo source from Pixabay

The community of Lissone mourns this grave loss. Unfortunately for the Region it is not the only tragedy, due to a wave of bad weather that is causing a lot of damage and inconvenience.

There are many other fallen trees. For example, the Milanese transport company said that, precisely because of the falling logs, there was a lot of damage to some sections of the electricity grid, with enormous inconvenience for those taking public transport.