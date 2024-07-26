Friday, July 26, 2024
The G20 countries agree on cooperation to tax the super-rich

July 26, 2024
in World Europe
The G20 countries agree on cooperation to tax the super-rich
The G20 countries have agreed to work together to make the super-rich pay their taxes. The matter will be clarified in a statement approved after the meeting of finance ministers of the G20 countries held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday.

According to the statement, the group respects the tax sovereignty of countries but strives to cooperate to ensure effective taxation of extremely rich people.

Rio de Janeiro also hosts the summit of the G20 group of the world’s richest countries in November.

