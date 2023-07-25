In the scorching heat that is gripping Italy in this torrid end of July, the Pirelli Cup raced at the Cremona Circuit. On the Lombard track, now by right among the best stages of the national speed panorama, a weekend of exciting and exciting races topped off with a further result of absolute PRESTIGE such as the two new records signed in the race:

For the 600 Supersport class Fabrizio Lai on Triumph in 1’33″5

For the SBK class Fabrizio Perotti on Yamaha with a time of 1’31″333

Two fantastic and exceptional results, fruit of the great talent of these 2 international champions but also thanks to the Pirelli tires capable of providing maximum performance and absolute grip on any track and in any condition. From continuous development and experience in the SBK and Supersport World Championships and in the most prestigious international competitions, Pirelli offers all riders the winning weapon capable of making the difference and making it possible to reach every new goal by writing new records.

PIRELLI CUP 600

Pirelli Cup Round 4, Cremona racetrack Photo by: Ideal Tires Events

Saturday’s qualifying was dominated by the young Edoardo Aquilano, standard bearer of Team Rosso e Nero, who shared the front row of the grid with the more experienced Fabrizio Lai (Speedy Bike) and Ivan Goi Motoclub Viadana.

On a circuit made torrid by the high temperatures, the 600 race saw the protagonist Edoardo Aquilano who maintained the first position up to the last laps, only to be overtaken by Ivan Goi and a very fast Fabrizio Lai.

The boy from Team Rosso e Nero still takes home the 125 points and the title of Champion of the Pirelli Cup 600 2023 EDITION.

PIRELLI CUP 1000

Pirelli Cup Round 4, Cremona racetrack Photo by: Ideal Tires Events

The Pirelli Cup 1000 saw Wild Card Fabrizio Perotti as protagonist, who took first place on the grid and the top step of the podium ahead of a very fast Matteo Baiocco and our veteran Lorenzo Petrarca, who this year proved to be very fast also in the premier category after years of militancy in the 600 class. A weekend truly full of satisfactions for him and his loyal NTR team.

Luca Raggi Idealgomme Racing, organizer of the Pirelli Cup: “I’m simply thrilled! During this weekend of races in Cremona we once again experienced and experienced first-hand the enthusiasm that the Pirelli Cup is capable of generating both in the riders and in the teams but also in the public. An exciting and exciting trophy at every appointment. Moreover, seeing such important chronometric objectives achieved and being chosen by international-level riders who aspire to be on the grid in the Pirelli Cup in the Italian Cup is a result that repays us for the many efforts and commitment we put into this project and in which, thanks to our partners, we continue to believe and we strongly want to make it increasingly important and coveted”.

“The two new absolute records are fantastic. Printing those times is not a trivial matter and I want to once again offer my greatest congratulations to Perotti and Lai for two such important results and which rightfully place them in the Olympus of record holders”.

“Sun and heat (apart from a small parenthesis with a summer downpour) and really beautiful races. In the 1000 we continue to have a full grid, confirming that we like the format and that participating in the Pirelli Cup offers the best chances for the riders and teams to get involved in a high-level competition, for the youngsters the best opportunity to gain experience and compete against prestigious opponents and for everyone to be the absolute protagonists in the monogamous Italian championship with the highest approval rating (as per the survey between riders and insiders). Now a small break awaits us, but in the meantime we will prepare an exciting and exclusive surprise for the next appointment”.

There are many important innovations that we are studying and will bring to the track, but always with the utmost attention to real cost containment, and above all with maximum transparency, availability, with the clarity that has always distinguished us and the great passion that drives us.

Pirelli Cup Round 4, Cremona racetrack Photo by: Ideal Tires Events

Always maximum fun for everyone, a single judge and the stopwatch in the race, a championship for those who want to grow, for those who are already experts and also for all those who want to experience the thrill of a race and a real and important championship. Prizes at each appointment, important partners, maximum visibility for riders, teams and partners / sponsors.

The presence of tester Igor Berzi was very welcome, as he shared with us the emotions of a truly exciting race weekend.

And now appointment for the very classic at the end of August at the Mugello Circuit, where in addition to the adrenaline of the race, we will experience the emotion of our exclusive Pirelli Super Pole format.