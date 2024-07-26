The publication showed a monkey on a boat, in reference to Brazil’s participation in the opening ceremony of the Olympics

O Sport Ministery made a post on social media this Friday (26.Jul.2024) about Brazil’s participation in the Paris Olympics (France) that was considered racist by internet users. The content was deleted after the criticism and the agency asked for the person responsible to be fired.

O post (see below) showed a monkey wearing a hat piloting a boat, in reference to the Brazilian delegation at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. “Everyone waiting for our boat”, said the publication.

See below a print which contains the post shared by the Ministry of Sports:

In note (read the full text below)the ministry said “understand that the image carries historical racist connotations and perpetuates harmful stereotypes” It is apologized for publishing content “insensitive and offensive”.

“The Ministry of Sports recognizes that this publication was a serious error and incompatible with the values ​​we defend.”

Later, in a 2nd statement, in addition to the dismissal, the body added the information that it had opened an administrative disciplinary process to investigate responsibilities, “since he considers such fact inadmissible”.

“We are reviewing our internal processes and providing ongoing training to our staff to ensure that all future communications reflect our commitment to social justice and equality.”he stated.

Here is the full text of the first note from the Ministry of Sports:

“The Ministry of Sports acknowledges and deeply regrets the error made in publishing an inappropriate image on our social media today, before the opening ceremony of the Olympics. The publication was immediately removed due to its insensitive and offensive connotation.

“We understand that the image carries historical racist connotations and perpetuates harmful stereotypes. The Ministry of Sports recognizes that this publication was a serious error and incompatible with the values ​​we defend. We deeply regret any offense caused and are committed to ensuring that something similar does not happen again.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to combating racism and any form of prejudice. The Ministry is implementing rigorous measures to ensure that our institutional communication is always guided by principles of respect, inclusion and diversity. We are reviewing our internal processes and providing ongoing training to our staff to ensure that all our future communications reflect our commitment to social justice and equality."

Here is the full text of the 2nd note from the Ministry of Sports:

“Upon identifying the post, the Ministry of Sports requested the immediate dismissal of the person responsible for the publication, and opened an administrative disciplinary process to determine responsibilities, as it considers such an act to be unacceptable.

“We reaffirm that the same attitude will be taken with anyone who makes this mistake. Our unwavering commitment to combating racism and any form of prejudice. The Ministry is implementing rigorous measures to ensure that our institutional communication is always guided by principles of respect, inclusion and diversity.

“We are reviewing our internal processes and providing ongoing training to our staff to ensure that all of our future communications reflect our commitment to social justice and equality.”