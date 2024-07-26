Paris, France.- The Mexican Olympic delegation appeared at the front of the boat that took them to the emblematic Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Emiliano Hernández and Alejandra Orozco led the Tricolor team by being chosen as flag bearers, a very big responsibility for every Olympic athlete.

Before joining the crew, the Mexican modern pentathlete expressed his pride in all those who make up the Mexican team, who will each go out to give their final effort to break the medal record in this summer competition.

“I have a great family, great coaches and a coaching staff that cares about me giving my best. By being in front of the Mexican delegation (I want) to show the world that we are warriors and also show Mexico that these are real stories,” he told Claro Sports.

Emiliano Hernández also mentioned the importance of having the support of Mexican fans who will be in Paris 2024 as well as those who will cheer from their homes.

“We are 109 warriors who are going to give it our all. We are going to have the competition of our lives and we are going to give it our all. We are all here with the same passion and hunger to compete. Everything is possible thanks to those people who are in Mexico and who are also part of this delegation,” he said.

Emiliano Hernández set both feet on Paris 2024 after being runner-up in the world championship and with two gold medals at the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023.

