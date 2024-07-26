After the Oral Criminal Court of San Fernando, a city located about 140 kilometers from Santiago, sentenced Eduardo Macaya Zentilli, father of the senator and now former president of the UDI Javier Macaya, a party of the traditional Chilean right, to six years in prison on Friday, July 19 as the author of four crimes of repeated sexual abuse against two minors, the defense of the agricultural businessman, Sergio Salas, will present an appeal for annulment before the higher courts, the deadline for filing which expires on Monday the 29th.

Macaya Zentilli, 72, was sentenced unanimously by the judges of San Fernando. At the time of hearing his sentence he was under house arrest, but after the verdict he was ordered to be sent to the Rancagua jail, where he was between the afternoon of Friday 19 and Monday 22. However, an appeal by his defense before the Court of Appeals of Rancagua, in the O’Higgins Region, managed to have his prison sentence revoked, until there is a final judgment, and all judicial resources are exhausted – such as the annulment action – so the parliamentarian’s father returned to house arrest. This also implies national roots and a ban on approaching the victims, measures that police officers must verify several times a week to ensure they are complied with.

The brief stay of Zentilli in Macaya prison had caused controversy, and the Gendarmerie, the prison service, opened an investigation to investigate, after a publication in the newspaper El Mostrador, whether he had received benefits different from those of other inmates, since he spent the weekend in the infirmary of the prison to be evaluated before being admitted to a module, but, in the meantime, the Court of Appeals left him under house arrest. This Friday, the court of San Fernando reviewed his precautionary measure, since one of the complainants, from the state program My Lawyer, filed an appeal, and the oral court of San Fernando has ordered his preventive detention, for which reason he will return to the Rancagua prison.

In the case of the appeal for annulment, this can be resolved by the Court of Appeals of Rancagua or by the Supreme Court. And although the first function, by its nature, is to annul the trial of Macaya Zentilli – he was convicted of sexual abuse of two victims and acquitted of crimes against two other minors – it could also lead to three other scenarios: that a part of the sentence is modified; that the trial is partially annulled or that the defense’s presentation is rejected.

The appeal process could take at least a month, from its entry to the hearing of the case, which will include arguments from the defense and the plaintiffs, including the lawyer Hernán Fernández, who represents one of the victims. In parallel, the Office of the Ombudsman for Children, a state organization that represents the victims, had announced the filing of a complaint before the Chilean Supreme Court against the judges of the Court of Appeals of Rancagua who revoked the preventive detention of the agricultural businessman and ordered his house arrest.

Questioning the victim

The Macaya Zentilli case has caused a strong controversy and anger in Chile, not only because of the crimes for which he has been convicted. Also, because Senator Javier Macaya gave an interview to Channel 13 on Sunday in which he said that “this is a very painful issue” and that, “obviously, as a son, I am on my father’s side.” But he also questioned one of the pieces of evidence that the court used to dictate the sentence: a video that was recorded by one of his victims, now 12 years old, committing the crime against other girls, and that she gave to her family to report him. In this regard, the parliamentarian, who on Tuesday had to resign from the presidency of the UDI precisely because of his statements, said on television that his father was “recorded in a family environment,” “recorded without his consent” and “with a video that is quite edited.”

The senator’s remarks provoked a demonstration on Monday afternoon at the UDI headquarters of hundreds of people, called by the Chilean Network Against Violence Towards Women, who also protested the decision of the Court of Appeals of Rancagua to revoke the preventive detention of Macaya Zentilli. His words also had political consequences, since on Tuesday, the main presidential figure of the traditional right, the mayor of Providencia, Evelyn Matthei (UDI), issued a public statement on her X account in which she said that “Eduardo Macaya’s crimes have been condemned by the courts and the judicial resolutions must be rigorously complied with. This is a serious case where all that remains is to be with the victims, to care for them and their well-being.” Three hours later, Macaya resigned from the party presidency, admitting that it was “a mistake to mention a procedural detail of the case” and that his was “an unfortunate statement, because it basically shows little empathy regarding an issue that is fundamental, which is the defense of children.”

A day earlier, on Monday, the Minister of Women and Gender Equality of President Gabriel Boric’s government, Antonia Orellana, one of the first Chilean authorities to speak out on the case, told CNN Radio that it was “regrettable to see a senator who continues to defend his father’s innocence despite the overwhelming evidence,” and that this was “a sign of lack of protection for victims and which graphically shows everything that those who report sexual abuse have to face, especially children who also have to bear the cost of being told that they are destroying the family, when the responsibility for this lies solely and exclusively with the perpetrator.”

And, this Thursday, the spokesperson for Boric’s government, Camila Vallejo, also spoke out after the Mega channel published part of the sentence, where the judges who sentenced Macaya Zenitilli said that both the accused and three of his sons, including the senator, “raised questions regarding the conduct [la víctima]. This is how they pointed out that she is a ‘big-headed’ girl, since since she was little she used a cell phone, had Instagram, did Tik Tok dancing and posted a photograph on a social network in which she appeared with a green scarf supporting the pro-abortion cause. The accused added that on one occasion he saw her making an (obscene) gesture.

For the judges, however, these questions “were irrelevant when considering” the credibility of the victim’s story and that “said information did not lead to a conclusion different from that reached by the court” because “they gave an account of prejudices that could be explained by the attempts of the accused’s family to discredit not only the content of the information, but also the person from whom it emanated.”

For Vallejo, this “new precedent is terrible” and “serious.” She added that “it reinforces what we have been saying before: Senator Macaya’s statements, from the beginning, tend to be on the side of the father and not the victims.” “In the case of sexual crimes against minors, it is extremely serious, because it is the children and adolescents who require maximum protection from society as a whole and mainly from those who hold representative positions and have an institutional responsibility for the country, because the message given with this type of information or the senator’s statements is that ultimately, the victims have to be afraid to report, because they are not believed or because prejudices are established about them, and that is something that we cannot allow as a society.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Chile newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the country.