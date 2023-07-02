Michelle Causo’s father asks for justice to be done, nothing will bring his little girl back to him: “Some things don’t go away, I no longer live”

He confessed to ending the life of Michelle Causo for two rods and 30 euros which she demanded in return. This is what the 17-year-old declared in front of the magistrate before being transferred to juvenile prison.

Everyone who knew him placed him in a life of drugs and dealing, but no one can see Michelle Causo in that world. Her friends and family knew her well they don’t believe the boy’s words.

The investigators want to see clearly and want to understand what the relationship between the two peers. Michelle Causo had been engaged for about two years to another boyfriend, who is now destroyed. The two were deeply bonded. She had only been dating the 17-year-old for a few months, but they were just friends. Valerio, the girl’s best friend, is convinced of this, they said everything and if she had had an affair with the one who broke her life, he would have been the first to know.

It will be essential examine the two cell phones, the true relationship between Michelle and the 17-year-old could emerge from the text messages. The results of the toxicological tests are also awaited.

After the validation of the arrest, the father of the victim still doesn’t believe the boy’s words. He doesn’t believe the hash trail and the 30 euro debt. Michelle would never have given weight to that money, he is convinced that she has it rejected and that he didn’t accept it. And now he asks just that justice be done:

The State must do justice, otherwise there is street justice. Pardon? There’s no forgiveness for stuff like that, I’d only consider it if they brought my daughter back to me. Some things don’t pass, I don’t live anymore.

Michelle Causo lost her life on her dad’s birthday, she promised to come home before lunchbecause he wanted to cook for his grandfather.