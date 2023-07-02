Prof hit by dots, parents of the boy who shot ready to sue

It seems incredible, but it’s true. The professor hit by the pellets of the “toy” gun by the students is now in danger of ending up on trial, reported by the students’ parents. In particular, the parents of the boy who fired rubber pellets at Professor Maria Cristina Finatti last October during a lesson at the Viola Marchesini technical institute in Rovigo.

The family remained silent for months, letting the boy pay for that act which shocked and indignant, for which the intervention of the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara was also solicited, who a few days ago induced the class council to lower the mark in conduct given to the boy from 9 to 7, after the 5 that he had been given in first quarter and above all the gesture accomplished.

Now, however, the family has announced that it may be forced to take legal action if the “media process” does not stop, also fueled by the teacher’s public statements. And she says she is willing to take action both in criminal and civil proceedings, for defamation in the press and to see compensation for the moral damages suffered by the boy, due to ‘untruthful’ news circulated.

An article in La Stampa tells the parents’ feelings in detail. ““Our son has no excuses, we do not forgive him and we accept any punishment.” And again: «In every class there is the smartest boy and there is the weakest one, there are those who have character and there are those who are more closed. If they had put a gun in my hand, I would have made them eat it, but my son is different. A donkey with a capital “S”. A classmate filmed him shooting the teacher, and he didn’t even notice. But that’s a special class…”

“A test of courage, a challenge, as it would be defined now”, notes the press. “Perhaps for this reason Professor Maria Cristina Finatti did not limit itself to denouncing the five young protagonists of the story – the student who fired, the one who provided the gun, the one who brought the pellets, the one who filmed the scene and published the video on social media and the one who got rid of the weapon – but the whole class. This is probably why the psychologist called to the courtroom after the episode spoke of bullying”.

As told by La Stampa, it is the boy’s father who speaks: «I offered my son to change class, but he didn’t want to. Maybe he’s afraid. In any case, he is the material executor. The rest will be evaluated in the appropriate forums: if it has been plagiarized, forced, if it was a challenge. I take care of my son, who made a mistake, any “others” will answer for what they did».

But then, writes La Stampa, there is a third trial, the boy’s parents denounce: the media one. «Because for nine months the professor has appeared every day in the newspapers saying falsehoods. She says she was left alone, that she didn’t receive our apologies: it’s false» the father articulates, addressing the teacher directly: «She says that our son acted for the “views” on the internet, when he’s not even on social media. Instead, you appear in the press every day: I wonder who is seeking visibility”.

