Kylian Mbappé is already the elite of football. This year the Frenchman has remained behind Leo Messi in the race for The Best, thus, the player can be considered the second best on the planet. What is a fact is that there is no other player in the world with the conditions of the Frenchman and that is why PSG benefited so much the day they managed to sign the renewal of the already world champion.
It is a fact that the relationship between Kylián and the club is not experiencing its best moment, something that should be corrected within the PSG team in case the sheikhs want to retain their best player. It has been revealed that Mbappé’s contract will end in 2024 and not in 2025 as was speculated and it is possible that the footballer is already thinking of a future within Real Madrid, who, by the way, have their doors open to receive the player.
Those from the capital of Spain see the arrival of Mbappé as a free agent feasible and are willing to receive him as long as the player meets the requirements. First, they must accept that most of their image rights belong to the club, not as it has been handled with PSG, in addition, they do not want history to repeat itself, for which this time they would demand a pre-contract signed with the club, since that last summer’s exhibition cannot be repeated and Florentino is clear about it.
