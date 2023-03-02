Software | Microsoft released an update bringing Chat GPT-enhanced Bing search to Windows

The new update adds a conversational Bing AI bot to the Windows taskbar.

The software giant Microsoft has released a new update to its Windows 11 operating system, which adds to the operating system Chat GPT, a conversational artificial intelligence that has amazed users.

The update brings the Chat GPT-enhanced Bing search engine to Windows directly to the operating system’s taskbar. Bing search displays answers to questions posed to the AI ​​in the Edge browser.

Microsoft introduced a Chat GPT chatbot-like feature to the Bing search engine in February. The company is trying to win market share from the number one search engine market, i.e. Alphabet’s Google.

Artificial intelligence Bing is still in a limited trial. According to Microsoft, it is used by more than a million people in 169 countries, and there are also users on a waiting list.

Microsoft’s Windows update also adds software to the operating system that enables iMessage messages from Apple smart devices in Windows. The feature has previously been available on Android phones.

In addition to Microsoft, Google is developing its artificial intelligence called Bard. The Chinese Baidu also has its own plans for a chatbot named Ernie.