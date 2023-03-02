Thursday, March 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Software | Microsoft released an update bringing Chat GPT-enhanced Bing search to Windows

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Software | Microsoft released an update bringing Chat GPT-enhanced Bing search to Windows

The new update adds a conversational Bing AI bot to the Windows taskbar.

The software giant Microsoft has released a new update to its Windows 11 operating system, which adds to the operating system Chat GPT, a conversational artificial intelligence that has amazed users.

The update brings the Chat GPT-enhanced Bing search engine to Windows directly to the operating system’s taskbar. Bing search displays answers to questions posed to the AI ​​in the Edge browser.

Microsoft introduced a Chat GPT chatbot-like feature to the Bing search engine in February. The company is trying to win market share from the number one search engine market, i.e. Alphabet’s Google.

Artificial intelligence Bing is still in a limited trial. According to Microsoft, it is used by more than a million people in 169 countries, and there are also users on a waiting list.

Microsoft’s Windows update also adds software to the operating system that enables iMessage messages from Apple smart devices in Windows. The feature has previously been available on Android phones.

See also  When fleeing, Russians drop everything

In addition to Microsoft, Google is developing its artificial intelligence called Bard. The Chinese Baidu also has its own plans for a chatbot named Ernie.

#Software #Microsoft #released #update #bringing #Chat #GPTenhanced #Bing #search #Windows

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes its new members for this 2023

The Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes its new members for this 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result