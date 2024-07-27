LThe Paris 2024 Olympic Games are now underway, following an unusual opening ceremony, which lasted about five hours and in which the uniform worn by the Colombian delegation was also a topic of conversation.

On the River Seine, the setting chosen by the organization to hold the event, a group of 55 people represented Colombia, wearing attire inspired by France.

The delegation paraded aboard a boat dressed in a trench coat with the national tricolor, which, according to the firm Totto, which designed the garment, reflects “the spirit and determination of a nation that continues to leave its mark on the world sporting stage.”

The collection is called ‘The Color of Our Earth’ and is made up of different garments that will accompany the athletes at different moments of this Olympic event.

“Its print with arrow cane details, which enhance its design inspired by the strength, tenacity and drive of athletes, highlights the fauna, flora and the national tricolor,” says the firm.

This is how the Colombian delegation has paraded at the inaugurations of the 21st century

The official Olympic Games account compiled a list of the parades of the Colombian delegations in this century, from Sydney 2000 until now.

The summary ranges from formal outfits to the curious kimono that the athletes wore while parading in Tokyo 2020. Which outfit did you like the most?

