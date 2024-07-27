YOngrit Valencia It was clear to him that he was going to retire from boxing this year, as he saw it difficult to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and step aside at 35 years old after long and successful seasons, but fate had another path for him.

He reached the qualifier in Italy last March, one of the last options to get his place, he achieved the goal of being in Paris in the 50 kilograms where he debuts today in the first round against Yesugen Oyuntsetseg, from Mongolia.

Ingrit never stops dreaming

She is the only Colombian boxer to have won a medal in these events, the bronze, which she achieved in Rio de Janeiro in 2016which is why he dreams of another medal.

In Tokyo She was one fight away from the bronze medal after losing to Japanese Namiki Tsukimi.

Three years have passed, he has left behind the idea of ​​leaving boxing and hopes to win his second Olympic medal, although he knows it will not be easy.

Why is your third Olympics special?

I always enjoy the Olympic celebrations and this one is no exception. I look forward to the competition, which is what we came to Paris for, but being here tells me that I have recovered my level and I have more confidence.

Do you have any concerns about the preparation?

We have been getting to know our rivals for about two months, getting to know current Olympic boxing. They are new opponents that I didn’t know and it has been key to know who they are, to look at their strengths and weaknesses.

Do you find it difficult to get a medal?

My expectation is to be on the podium and everything we have done, all the work in recent months we have done with the idea that this will be possible.

At the Pan American Games you said you were a realist and that age was taking its toll on you. Do you think the same today?

There are plans for everyone. I understand, as I said before, that the age of sport is coming, but these are the Olympic Games. I made the decision to step aside, but I changed my mind.

Because change?

I said I was going to retire, but I went to the second qualifier and got a place for the Games. Age is important, but that’s just a number. I rethought my future and that’s why, for the moment, leaving boxing is an idea that has been left behind.

What is the basis for your claim that you can win a medal?

I have the skills and the strength to compete in the Olympics and that’s what I’m sticking with. I want to win a medal.

What do you think of your first opponent?

I don’t think about my rivals. After the pandemic everything has changed, but I believe more in my conditions. I have analyzed them, but what interests me is that I am well.

What should you consider for your first fight?

Every fight is a final and I take this first outing as such. I just hope to get into the ring to fight.

