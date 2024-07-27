Of the 89 athletes classified by Colombia to the Paris Olympics, the cucuteño Angel Barajas He is the only representative of artistic gymnastics in the country and is excited about his future.

Barajas is making his debut in the games, but he is not afraid to compete in front of the Olympic rings, because despite his young age he is seasoned in competitions. World Cups and World Cups, in which he has won.

First time…

In BakuFor example, he won bronze in the high bar and parallel bars, events in which he faced several of those he will once again have as rivals in Paris.

In addition, this year she had also won a bronze medal in parallel bars at the Cairo Cup, Egyptor why he arrives at the Olympics seasoned, with clear dreams, but with his feet on the ground.

Last year, Angel Barajas won gold in parallel bars and bronze in fixed bar at the Junior World Championships in Antalya (Türkiye). There, she won silver in the six-apparatus all-around competition and gold on the floor, the first world title in the history of Colombian gymnastics.

How did achieving the record long before the Olympics help you?

It is important and it was achieved thanks to the long-term work that gives results. It gave me enough time to prepare for the Games, to see what routines we are going to perform in the competition.

How can your youth and being your first time at the Games work against you?

I’m calm. When I was trying to qualify, I thought that if I didn’t make it, there would be more times to achieve the mark, and I’m not referring to the Paris Games.

So, you wouldn’t have been upset if you hadn’t made it to these Olympics?

I don’t think I would have been upset if I hadn’t qualified, because I’m just starting my career and I’ll have more options later on. It would have been useful as experience.

Is having made it to Paris a step forward in your career?

That tells me that progress is going faster than I thought. The effort I have made has been worth it. So much dedication and sacrifices, improving day by day, helps me a lot because I like to surpass myself and that is a challenge.

How will the competition take place?

I thought about going to the Olympics, but not so young. I had the opportunity before and I’m going to take advantage of it. It’s unique and I knew I had that dream for a long time and it’s here to take advantage of it.

The young man is 17 years old. Photo:Instagram: @angel_barajas34 Share

What do you think about the Olympics?

It’s the first time and Jairo Ruiz (the coach) tells me that the competition is very different from the others. Of course, I know that, but I have not experienced it. He tells me to listen to him and that I can go far.

And what has Jossimar Calvo told you about the Games?

He tells me that I have the skills to play a good role and that moments are nice, that I should enjoy them to the fullest, that I should get the most out of the moment.

But debuting in them is not the same…

It’s something that will stay with me forever. The goal is to go as far as possible. It’s simple things, doing the full routines, doing my best and enjoying it.

What routines have you prepared?

We have been perfecting them every day, they are already very well designed, but obviously that cannot be said. It will be a surprise.

Does it give you peace of mind that you know your rivals and that you have faced them?

We have competed against them, but in this kind of Games there are no small rivals, the strongest do not necessarily have to be the best in the world, any competition causes anxiety, but one trusts in what one does, in the work and that can be controlled.

Does Colombia expect better results from you in Los Angeles 2028 than in Paris 2024?

Maybe that’s the competition I’m aiming for. I have to gain experience and maturity and I can’t do that in Paris. I have to let time pass and let what happens happen, but I think I still need a lot of experience, maturity, losing, winning and in Los Angeles I hope to be stronger.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel