Santa Fe had a great start to the semester, with two wins in two games, and with a great performance from Uruguayan Agustín Rodríguez, who scored a goal in both wins, against Pasto at home and against Envigado away. This Saturday, León will host La Equidad, in its return to El Campín (6:10 pm, Win+ Fútbol).

According to the criteria of

However, a press release from Uruguay, reported by the newspaper El País, among other media, claims that Nacional de Montevideo is interested in signing the 26-year-old striker, who arrived on loan at the beginning of the year.

His sporting rights belong to Juventud de las Piedras, but his last club, before arriving in Bogotá, was Unión La Calera, from Chile.

However, it does not seem likely that Uruguay’s Nacional will secure the services of Rodríguez, who has scored seven goals for Santa Fe. “He has a contract until December of this year and an exit clause that would allow him to leave Independiente (if he so desired), although none of this is certain, given that at Nacional, although they need a 9 quickly, they have limited resources for signings,” published El País.

For now, coach Pablo Peirano is not only counting on him, but will most likely count on the team’s main attacking player, Hugo Rodallega, for this Saturday’s match. He has already recovered from the injury he suffered in the final of the first semester against Bucaramanga.

Pablo Peirano talks about Santa Fe’s return home

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Peirano highlighted the fact that he was returning home. “We like to compete at El Campín at home, we feel very comfortable on the pitch and also when we go away we are good thieves, we like to maintain the same custom, so to speak, as home and away, so we feel comfortable and we know that the wild card of the people is something that gives us a lot and at El Campín it is felt in close and tough matches that also help us to add three points,” he said.

Pablo Peirano, coach of Santa Fe. Photo:Santa Fe Share

Santa Fe has faced La Equidad three times this year: it lost in the round-robin phase of the first semester (1-0) and won both games in the semifinals (0-2 and 2-0).

“A different match from the quadrangulars, in the aspect of some players who are the ones who give the team its character on the field and something very similar to the essence they have of working. The mark of the coach who makes this a very competitive team, a team that makes you dizzy and has players on the wing with speed,” explained Peirano.

SPORTS

More Sports News