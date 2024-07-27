The decline of Jasmine Alvarez, Colombia’s only female representative in skateboarding for the 2024 Paris Olympicscaused sadness and surprise in those who expected to see her participate and represent the country. The young woman from Antioquia suffered a serious injury in the middle of a training session, so she will have to undergo surgery and will not be able to skate for a long time while she recovers.

Last Wednesday, July 24, the Colombian Olympic Committee The unfortunate news of the athlete’s injury was released. She was just eight days away from her debut in the competition when she slipped off her skateboard during one of the training sessions.

Jasmine suffered a “total tear of her anterior cruciate ligament, along with a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament and an injury to the lateral meniscus,” according to the review by Juan Diego Párraga, the doctor of the Colombian delegation.

The injuries she is facing must be treated through surgery, which could keep her out of competition for at least eight months. Párraga told EL TIEMPO that what happened is “regrettable” and that they will have to wait until the end of the competitions to perform the surgery.

The athlete spoke about how she got injured

Jasmine will stay in Paris to observe the competitions and will return to Colombia according to the previously stipulated times.From Europe, the athlete gave an interview to journalist Cesar Augusto Londoño, to whom she told how her serious injury occurred.

When I fell on the railing, my wheels came off and slid off me.

Londoño shared a video on his social networks in which Jasmine is seen with her leg immobilized, in the footage The athlete revealed that she was in her second practice when she tried to do a trick that didn’t turn out as expected.

“I was on my second practice and I decided to make a rail that was the biggest in the whole skatepark, so I threw it at it, but unfortunately or unluckily, we don’t know, because everything happens for a purpose… When I fell on the railing, my wheels came off and slid and I couldn’t react well to my fall, it was quite a height, so my knee went inward,” said the Antioquian.

It shouldn’t happen but it does.

Jazmin Alvarez (18), training in Paris to participate in the Olympic Games, was injured today and will miss the Skeatboarding event. She suffered a torn cruciate ligament, collateral ligament and meniscus. A huge sadness #PARIS2024 pic.twitter.com/6TeEYcSddp — Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) July 25, 2024

