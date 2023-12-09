Rossella Cominotti’s husband confessed to the crime and explained to the Carabinieri that the intention of the two was to end it together

A new brutal crime shocked the whole of Italy yesterday. The victim’s name was Rossella Cominotti and, according to what has emerged so far, it was her husband Alfredo Zenucchi who took her life. The man, arrested shortly after the discovery of his wife’s body, confessed and explained that their intention was to end it together.

The province of Cremona and the small municipality of Mattarana of Carrodano I am in shock over a tragic discovery made yesterday morning, December 8th.

The staff of a inn of the small town near La Spezia, busy cleaning the rooms, around 9:00 he found the lifeless body of a woman.

The call to ai was immediate rescuersbut when the latter arrived on site, for her it was not already there nothing more to do. It was immediately clear to the specialists who attended that we were faced with a scene from a crime and that the woman had probably been killed with a razor, found in the same room.

The victim was called Rossella Cominotti, she had 53 years old and lived in Bonemerse, near Cremona, where she ran a newsstand together with her husband, the 57-year-old Alfredo Zenucchi.

The two turned out missing for 12 dayswhen they had suddenly closed their business and disappeared into thin air, causing concern above all to their family members.

The arrest and confession of Rossella Cominotti’s husband

The number one suspect of the crime was immediately the Husband of the victim, who after taking the life of his wife became moved away aboard his car.

The start of the hours was immediate research by the police, who had a result about 5 hours later, when the 57-year-old was tracked down and stopped.

The command of the Carabinieri of Sesta Godano, led by Major Marco Di Iesu.

When questioned in the barracks, Alfredo Zenucchi provided his first version of the facts. The man would have confessed that he had killed his wife and that their intent was to end it together.

However, after the murder and escape, the man he would not have been able to take his own life.

An investigation will be carried out to clarify the matter dynamics of what happened and, above all, the motive which pushed the man to carry out such a heinous act.