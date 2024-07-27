Paris, France.- Hours after the opening From the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Olympic Testing Committee announced the provisional suspension of Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen.

The representative from the Iraq region will be temporarily separated from the group after testing positive for anabolic steroids.

Sehen was tested for two types of banned substances: methandienone and boldenone, according to information from the International Drug Control Agency (ITA).

Before this situation, Sehen will have to wait for the final order to know his future at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

However, he has the right to challenge the imposition of his suspension for doping before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division (CAS-DD). He may also request analysis of the B sample.

Sajjad Sehen is scheduled to make his debut at the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad on Tuesday, July 30, against Sharofiddin Boltaboyev, a 28-year-old Uzbek judoka, in the -81 kg category.

