Klobrille, a well-known X/Twitter user who focuses on content from Xbox Games Studiosshared an updated version of the game release schedule of Microsoft and the video game companies it owns.
Klobrille’s post, which you find below, reports an image with a new setting and the addition of new titles coming to Xbox.
Klobrille also added in the 2021 section Quake Remaster, which was previously missing. This regularly updated infographic is very useful to get a precise idea of what has been produced and what will be produced by Xbox/Bethesda/Activision.
The latest Xbox news
Obviously for many the interesting part is that of the future and the latest news. At The Game Awards, the games Marvel’s Blade by Arkane and OD by Kojima Productions, developed under the Xbox Game Studios label, were revealed. In both cases we still know almost nothing.
Klobrille also reports the games arriving in 2024. Among these there is also the long-awaited Avowed, which according to Klobrille certainly will not be released in the first half of next year. However, it is not clear whether this is a consideration from him or whether he has concrete information.
#Xbox #Game #Studios #image #brings #upcoming #games #including #latest #news
Leave a Reply