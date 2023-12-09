Klobrille, a well-known X/Twitter user who focuses on content from Xbox Games Studiosshared an updated version of the game release schedule of Microsoft and the video game companies it owns.

Klobrille’s post, which you find below, reports an image with a new setting and the addition of new titles coming to Xbox.

Klobrille also added in the 2021 section Quake Remaster, which was previously missing. This regularly updated infographic is very useful to get a precise idea of ​​what has been produced and what will be produced by Xbox/Bethesda/Activision.