Yoifer from Beta He could not overcome Francis and unfortunately becomes the First eliminated of the night .

Dickson also failed to overcome the Death and Elimination Challenge, being eliminated from the program along with Yoifer. Sad and strong losses for Beta.

He Challenge 2024 LIVE follow TODAY, Friday July 26, at 8:00 pm Don’t miss the Chapter 77 Completeavailable for free and online through Caracol TV. Follow each competition of the ‘superhumans’ and the formation of the new teams in Colombia. Discover all the details of the program, including who was sentenced, who said goodbye and the most extreme games in the search for the winner.

How to watch the 2024 Challenge in Colombia?

To watch the Challenge 2024 In Colombia, you can do it in the following ways:

Through the channel TV snail

Streaming platform Snail Play.

What time to watch the 2024 Challenge LIVE?

The Challenge can be watched starting at 8:00 pm and you will be able to find out who the winners of the program will be.

What is ‘Desafío XX’ and what is it about?

‘Desafío XX’ is a new installment of the famous Colombian reality show produced by Caracol Televisión. In it, four houses with challengers face weekly tests and eliminations, until the most resilient man and woman are found.