Celso Amorim (in file image), Brazil’s international affairs advisor, traveled to Venezuela to observe Sunday’s (28) presidential election | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Celso Amorim, international affairs advisor to President Luiz Inácio Lula Silva, arrived in Venezuela this Friday (26), where he was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Chavista dictatorship, Yvan Gil.

In a post on X, the Venezuelan chancellor highlighted that Amorim will follow the presidential election on Sunday (28) and published a video of the meeting between the two.

“During a cordial meeting, we discussed the relevance of these elections and the climate of peace that exists in Venezuela, the impeccable organization of the process by our electoral power; one of the most transparent and secure in the world,” wrote Gil – without mentioning the repeated allegations of fraud in previous elections and the persecution and imprisonment of opponents.

“We took the opportunity to discuss the major challenges of transmitting truthful information based on absolute respect for Venezuelan legislation,” the foreign minister added. Amorim has not yet commented on the meeting.

Lula’s advisor arrived in Venezuela on the day that several foreign politicians invited by the opposition to Chavismo were prevented from entering the country to monitor Sunday’s elections.

Earlier this week, Lula said he was “scared” by Maduro’s statements that there would be a “bloodbath” in Venezuela if the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González, wins the election. The Brazilian also said that the dictator would have to accept defeat if he loses at the polls.

The Chavista responded by telling the Brazilian to drink “a cup of chamomile tea” and that elections in Brazil are not audited. Later, the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided not to send a team to monitor the voting.