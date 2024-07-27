Neighbor of the parents of the bomber Serebryakov: there were never any scandals in their house

A neighbor of the parents of Yevgeny Serebryakov, who is accused of blowing up a car in Moscow, said that there were never any scandals in their house. She shared her memories with RIA News.

“I live in the house opposite. We see them on the street, say hello. They are calm and polite,” said a resident of Uryupinsk.