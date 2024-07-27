Mexico City.– Of the 396 complaints that Xóchitl Gálvez requested that the INE resolve before the electoral qualification, the magistrate of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, Reyes Rodríguez, warns that only 27 must be addressed immediately.

In a challenge before the Electoral Tribunal, the former presidential candidate argued that the institute’s Technical Unit for Electoral Disputes had failed to resolve 291 complaints against Claudia Sheinbaum for irregularities in the process, 60 for interference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the election, and 45 against Morena.

These, he said, were decisive in determining the qualification of the election.

However, in his proposed ruling, Rodriguez asserts that, according to the INEC, only 27 proceedings related to the presidential election remain to be substantiated.

Of those 396 complaints, the Contentious Unit only recognizes 363, and of these, it argues that 139 have already been dismissed, 178 were referred to the Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal for resolution and 19 already have appointments for hearings of arguments.

While another 30 were registered and substantiated by decentralized bodies of the INE.

“The alleged omission is existing, with respect to 27 complaints, which correspond to 19 procedures, which are still pending investigation.

“Because it is considered of special importance that the UTCE substantiate the aforementioned procedures, and if applicable, send the files to the Specialized Regional Chamber, so that in the most expeditious manner possible, it resolves the procedures before the date established for the qualification of the validity of the corresponding election,” he indicated.

Rodríguez stated that if Gálvez is dissatisfied with the resolution of the complaints that were dismissed or sent to the Specialized Chamber, he can challenge them, since in his appeal he only disputed the alleged omission of the Contentious Unit to substantiate the proceedings.

In his project, the magistrate took the opportunity to remind the INE that the special sanctioning procedure (PES) has an “expeditious nature” to achieve effective protection of constitutional principles and avoid irreparable damage.