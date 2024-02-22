The disappointment of the breakup with Fedez would have already been healed for Chiara Ferragni: thanks to a third wheel…

Between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez is it really all over? While those directly involved continue to barricade themselves in a religious silence, except for a few cryptic messages on social media, discussions rage on TV. Guest of the episode of Afternoon 5 aired on Thursday 22 February, journalist Davide Maggio launched a sensational scoop: the digital entrepreneur would have found comfort in a person close to her.

“As far as I understand Ferragni…. in other words, there are those who consoled her well! Now don't be so prying. Let's say that some people, one in particular, was very close to her and supported her…”

A third wheel appears between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

Obviously, we invite you to take the news with a grain of salt, because we are moving in the field of simple speculation, which has easily been denied. After all, none of the parties involved have opened their mouths. Maggio himself, who prefers to avoid revealing the identity of the third wheel, says he needs evidence to confirm everything. He suggested to the correspondent of the program that they go to Piazza della Scala, where he could find further clues.

The reconstructions, needless to say, are wasted. Certainly, it is not a matter that will be resolved quickly. Only in the last few hours did Chiara Ferragni's staff intervene on the matter, while she will return to TV in just over a week. Fabio Fazio will welcome you in the studios of What's the weather like on the Nine in the March 3 episode, provided that an obstacle is overcome: the Codacons. The consumer association announced that it had forwarded warn the programin light of the recent Pandoro-Gate, which is still the subject of investigations.

The Adnkronos news agency tried to extract some statements from the rapper's mother, Annamaria Berrinzaghi, but she preferred not to open up about the incident. Among the reasons behind the alleged breakup there would be, in addition to the judicial misadventures, some old pending issues. Dating back to the 2023 Sanremo Festival, to the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical on the Ariston stage, on the same evening in which Chiara Ferragni was designated as co-host.