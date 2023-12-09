Tesla’s plans for its Shanghai Gigafactory have once again entered the “Phase 3“. Translated: the expansion works of Tesla’s Chinese factory have resumed, at the end of which the latter will presumably be ready for the production of the brand’s new electric vehicle from less than 25,000 euros. We remind you that the Shanghai plant today produces the Model 3 and the Model Y, and boasts an annual production capacity of 1.1 million vehicles.

Shanghai like no other

In fact, an expansion process of the structure is underway, which started in 2021 but suspended last year due to the Chinese government’s concerns about Starlink. Between January and November this year, around 853,603 electric cars rolled out of the Shanghai factory, equal to one every 37 seconds: these are figures that make Tesla’s Chinese plant significantly more efficient than the one in Texas, where the production rate is one new car every 76 seconds.

Significant progress

Once the expansion process is completed, according to the latest rumors, the maximum production capacity in Shanghai should reach 2 million electric vehicles per year. And precisely among these electric vehicles, as mentioned, there will also be the new low cost vehicle for less than 25,000 euros: recently Elon Musk spoke of “significant progress” in the development process of the car, which in the Tesla range will be placed below of the Model 3. However, this does not mean rushing ahead and speeding up the process: production of this model will begin no earlier than 2025.

Batteries arriving

Last April, moreover, Tesla began working on a new energy storage plant in Shanghai: it will have a annual production capacity of 40 GWh, and will actually be operational during the second quarter of 2024. Battery cells will be created inside it for both the Chinese market and other global markets. As for Tesla, before switching to the cells produced in the new plant, the US automaker will initially rely on CATL for the supply of batteries.