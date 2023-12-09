A mother and a wife of only 51 years old, struck by a sudden illness: a community mourning the passing of Barbara Perin

A sudden illness took him away Barbara Perin to the affection of his loved ones. The sad news comes from the municipality of Conegliano, in the province of Treviso.

Barbara Perin she was a mother 51 years old, well known in the area and today remembered by everyone with great affection. She was originally from Barbisano di Pieve di Soligo, but after her marriage she moved to Conegliano, in the Campolongo hamlet. Everyone knew that smiling woman and mother, who worked in a bar in Santa Lucia di Piave and who collaborated with the ads Royal Ginnastica of San Vendemiano.

The memory of the sports association

A sad announcement also came from the company itself sports Association, who decided to stop as a sign of mourning and remember her with heartbreaking words on social channels. Not only that, they organized a fundraiser to help his family:

Always present with your love, affection and smile. Always ready to lend a hand to everyone and joyfully welcome our athletes. Barbara, we will treasure everything you have taught us. You will forever remain our Super Barbara. We are close to the family for the last farewell in the Parish Church of Campolongo.

The last farewell to the 51-year-old mother was celebrated at 9:30 this morning. Everyone gathered for say goodbye to her one last time and to cling to the pain of her husband Sandro, her children Nicola and Alice, her sisters, her parents and all her family.

A touching phrase for Barbara Perin

In the epigraph, one moving phrase left by all those who loved her:

We are sure that you are among the most beautiful stars.

A loss that no one expected and has broke everyone’s hearts. Barbara Perin will continue to live in the hearts of those who knew her and who will never forget her. The affection that the family is receiving in these hours is immense.