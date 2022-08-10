According to reports from the BBC, the competition could start on November 20 instead of 21

Opening match and starting date of the World Cup in Qatar could change. In the hypothesis, as reported by the BBC, the World Cup in Qatar 2022 could thus raise the curtain one day earlier than the initial scheduled date and could start on November 20 instead of 21.

The ratio – In this way, the challenge between the selection of the host country, Qatar, and Ecuador could be held as the opening match, a match that in the planned program should have been the third, after Senegal-Holland and England-Iran.

The decision – To put forward the hypothesis of modification would have been a body of FIFA. The final decision will now be made by the presidency of the FIFA council, which includes the presidents of the six confederations and Gianni Infantino.

August 10, 2022

