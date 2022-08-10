Atleti is one of the teams that will take the longest to debut within this first day. The mattress team has not managed to excite their fans with the transfer market they have completed. The rojiblancos need reinforcements in various positions.
Their first league match will be played on Monday, August 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Getafe will receive an Atletico de Madrid team that, despite the absence of too many signings, has completed a fairly acceptable preseason.
The most notorious arrivals have been those of Axel Witsel and Nahuel Leiva. Both footballers come from foreign teams and may take some time to adapt to La Liga. Diego Pablo Simeone’s idea is to place the Belgian pivot in the central position, as he has been doing in these first preseason games.
Atlético will fight for everything throughout the campaign trying to get all possible titles. In La Liga it seems somewhat complicated to become champion considering the two great teams that Real Madrid and Barcelona have created. They haven’t been very lucky in the Copa del Rey in recent years, but it seems as good a year as any to win the Champions League. It will not be the main objective of the club but it will be taken into account.
The transfer market has not yet finished and it is possible that the colchoneros will try some movements in these last days of summer to strengthen the squad for a season that can be very long.
