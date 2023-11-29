After carrying out its first European test drive on the streets of Mallorca, the smart #3, the first smart SUV Coupé, is ready to be launched on the market in Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria, followed then from other European markets.

“Mallorca offered the perfect proving ground to test our new SUV Coupé. The geographical diversity of this beautiful island, with a wide range of driving conditions, has allowed the #3 to best showcase its strengths, offering an extremely dynamic visual impression and surprising driving performance,” said Dirk Adelmann , CEO of smart Europe GmbH. The photos you see here are in fact those of the launch.

The smart #3 is 4,400 mm long (+11 cm compared to #1) and aims to be a high-end SUV Coupé. Hence the idea of ​​having the “shark nose”, the A-shaped grille and the thin LED headlights. There is no shortage of 19-inch wheels which give a sporty appearance, which becomes even more accentuated in the BRABUS version, with 20-inch wheels. The panoramic sunroof connects the surrounding environment to the car’s interior.

The sportiness of the exterior design is reflected in the #3’s performance. All versions, with the exception of the Pro version (with a 49 kWh battery), are equipped with a 66 kWh battery, which guarantees a range of up to 455 km and a power that varies from 200 kW to 315 kW in the BRABUS version , thus setting a new benchmark in the segment. Acceleration varies from 5.8 to 3.7 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, depending on the version. Thanks to a charging capacity of up to 150 kW, the new #3 can be recharged from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

There are many Adas systems such as Highway Assistant (HWA) and Automatic Parking Assist (APA). Additionally, the smart #3 is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing you to use your smartphone’s functions and apps on the infotainment display. To ensure that the system is always up to date, smart offers OTA updates that can be implemented directly by the user without the need to visit support. Four OTA updates have already been successfully released for customers of the smart #1 in 2023.

In addition to the BRABUS, 25th Anniversary Edition, Premium and Pro+ versions, the smart #3 also offers a fifth line called Pro. The Pro version represents the entry option for customers looking for an even more attractive price-performance ratio. Equipped with a 49 kWh battery, it offers a charging capacity of up to 130 kW, a range of up to 325 km and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. Like the other lines, the Pro version also offers a wide range of features to ensure a simple and smooth driving experience, including a 9.2″ full HD instrument cluster and a 12.8″ full HD central touch screen for infotainment.

The smart #3 will be available to order in Italy starting from 7 December, with prices starting from 38,548 euros.