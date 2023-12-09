After a year of absence from social media, Gigi D’Agostino reappears on social media and reassures fans: “I’m much better”

The thousands of fans of Gigi D’Agostino, yesterday, they received a nice surprise. The musician, who has been battling a bad disease since December 2021, returned to social media by posting a photo of him. When asked in the comments section, he responded that he felt much better.

The legendary Gigi Dag is much better, perhaps the most successful deejay and producer of recent decades in Italy, who with his songs has literally done dance the whole world.

Unfortunately, since December 2021 Gigi has been fighting a very tough battle, against a bad bad which hit him suddenly and forced him to undergo difficult months of therapy.

He himself had been CEO to announce what had happened to him. in a post on social media he wrote:

Unfortunately for some months I have been fighting against a serious illness that has affected me aggressively… It is a constant pain… it gives me no peace… The suffering consumes me… it has made me very weak… but I continue to fight… I hope to find a little bit of relief…. Thank you for all the messages of good wishes you are sending me today… They send me so much strength… they warm my heart ❤ Lots of love… Gigi.

A few weeks later, in early 2022, he released a new one photo which had caused a lot of concern to the many fans who have always followed and supported him.

The artist was portrayed in a corridor, very tried from the disease and who helped himself with a walker to walk. “I hope this new year gives me some peace and strength“: had written.

How is Gigi D’Agostino today

Although the apparitions by Gigi D’agostino on social media, especially in this period, have been enough rarethe affection of his fans has never been lacking.

Indeed, in January 2022, a flash mob was organized in Turin, in front of his childhood homewhich involved thousands of people both on site and virtually.

A arrived today new message from Gigi. The producer posted a black and white photo of her and accompanied it with a simple “Good evening“.

The response from his supporters was immediate, who invaded the comments section sending virtual hugs and asking him how he is. From Alessandro Cattelan and Pintus, through illustrious colleagues such as Gabry Ponte, Tiesto and DJ Ralf.

To the latter, Gigi responded that he felt much better. An early Christmas gift for the many people who love Gigi Dag and his music.