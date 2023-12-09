The director of the private security company Poddubny, who was guarding the gymnasium in Bryansk, was arrested for 2 months

The general director of the private security company (PSC) Excalibur Agency, Sergei Poddubny, who was responsible for the security of the school in Bryansk, where the girl opened fire, was arrested. This is reported by TASS from the courtroom.

The head of the security company was arrested for two months and will remain in pre-trial detention until February 6, 2024. Poddubny faces up to 10 years in prison under the article on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements. His subordinate, a school security guard, faces the same punishment.

Earlier it became known that the deputy director of gymnasium No. 5 in Bryansk, where the shooting occurred, was detained on suspicion of negligence. It is specified that Larisa Katolikova was detained on the evening of Friday, December 8. She was charged under Part 3 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence that resulted in the death of two or more persons”).

On the morning of December 7, a 14-year-old high school student opened fire in a biology lesson in Bryansk. As a result, six teenagers were injured; the lives of two of them, including the attacker, could not be saved.