A mysterious shadow in the Big Brother house: everything has been disappearing for months, even food! That's who the thief is and for some reason he does it.

In the house of Big Brotheran atmosphere full of mystery envelops the recent ones thefts which shocked the tenants. Objects of various kinds disappear, but especially food, generating suspicions and tensions among the participants. The main focus is the search for the culprit and it is the behavior of some competitors, among which Grecia Colmenares stands out, that raises suspicion.

The actress of Venezuelan origin, known for her charisma and liveliness, finds herself at the center of speculation for a series of ambiguous behaviors. She was repeatedly caught hoarding a suspicious amount of food, clothing and jewelry provided by the program's sponsors, cleverly hiding them under the bed. This habit of hers, according to her, would be motivated by the desire to prolong the conservation of objects and delay their consumption beyond their expiry date.

Grecia hasn't given anything at home, they never frame her except for dancing or while she's eating. She's hidden exactly like the food she puts in the shopping bags. She reveals herself in the episode, when she receives a nomination and transforms there 😒🙄 #Big Brother pic.twitter.com/l1xsvt89sU — Marvel ❤ (@marvRossrott) February 16, 2024

However, such actions have raised questions among other competitors, who wonder whether less noble intentions lie behind this apparent prudence. Despite conflicting opinions, the mystery remains unsolved.

As regards the future of Big Brother, some rumors spoke of an early end to the program, that is, that it would end in March instead of April and that next year there will be a change of host, so it will no longer be Alfonso Signorini to host the reality show. But the presenter himself denied everything together with the commentator Cesara Buonamici.

But obviously…every now and then it's better to take a look at the expiry date!!!

If he doesn't come out immediately he risks taking out the expired “loot” 😂😂Where does the food disappear? 🤭🤭 #Big Brother pic.twitter.com/UNmToiio1d — Mony Orchidea (@MonyOrchidea) February 20, 2024

In the last episode, the one on February 19, Signorini said live on television:

This is an evening full of emotions, but you will have already understood this, friends. Let's say it's a bit of a roller coaster, it's a bit of our Valentine's Day, exactly. We have reached the 37th episode of this edition and I want to say that many more await us, many, many more. A bit like the ancients said, Hic manebimus optime, which means we will be fine here. And in fact we stay here and we also feel great about it. If they could figure it out.

These were probably intended as digs at those who throw these fake newsfrom which the TV host defends himself with irony.