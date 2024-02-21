Chivas received another hard setback in the Liga MXafter falling 1-0 against Necaxa at Victoria Stadium, where the team Fernando Gago They ran into a real hydro-warm wall that gave Guadalajara its second consecutive game without a win.
Given this situation, the Argentine coach went to a press conference to talk about the red and white's second defeat in the competition, which leaves the Herd in eighth position in the standings, with 12 points out of a possible 24.
Regarding the operation in the attack axis, Fernando Gago He wanted to leave the fans calm and send a message of calm, as he assured that the team is working correctly and took pressure off Ricardo Marin.
“The team is working, it is playing well and not only the striker scores goals,” explained the strategist, after being questioned about the lack of a goal from Marin. “In my way of seeing football, the striker not only scores the goals, he can finish, but when a rival team has a line of three, the number 9 does not have as much space to generate situations.”
And Marín has been the starting forward of Chivasin the midst of the declines of Chicharito Hernandez and José Juan Macíasbut he only accumulates two goals in the seven games he has played, one of them in the Concacaf Champions League against him Forge FC.
On the other hand, Gago explained that the approach of Chivas He was always looking for a tie; However, they could not overcome the wall that the team of Fentanswho has Necaxa undefeated so far this season Closing 2024.
“A team that is positioned with 8 players behind the ball line is very difficult to enter, passes have to be risked and we have had situations,” commented the coach of the Guadalajaraas his team finished with 72% of the possession, but only one shot on goal.
“It is very difficult when a team defends its result inside the area, we had to look for alternatives and populate that internal area, because they had a lot of people, but the game didn't work out for us”
– Fernando Gago at a press conference
Now the next game of the Chivas will this be Saturday February 24 at Akron Stadium, when they host Cougars at 7 p.m., the time at which they will seek to return to the path of victory after a complicated week.
