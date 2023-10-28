Lisa Jones’ story spread around the world through social networks: she thought she just had a banal intestinal virus

The story of Lisa Jones It comes from the United Kingdom, precisely from Wrexham. A mother who wanted to share what happened to her, to warn as many people as possible. Her words have already gone around the world.

Lisa Jones began to feel strange ailments, she was convinced she had caught a intestinal virus. She didn’t know what would happen to her from that moment on and how her life would change forever.

She woke up in the middle of the night with vomiting and stomach pain. In the following days her condition worsened so much, that she was forced to call an ambulance.

I thought I had a stomach virus. I arrived at the emergency room, my mind was foggy. I just remember hearing the paramedics talk about “suspected septicemia”. I had no idea what that meant. Before long, excruciating pain in my legs began. Then total darkness.

Lisa went into a coma and woke up 3 days later. The doctors spoke of a miracle. They had amputated her right foot, it was the only way to save her life. Unfortunately, this mother said that with a 50% chance doctors will have to Also amputate her left leg and fingers.

I had gone into a coma following septic shock. The disease attacked the blood supply of my limbs. Today I am in a hand wheelchair, I have to be helped because my fingers are compromised. The wait for an electric chair is 38 weeks. It was very difficult for my mental health, I got through it all thanks to my little girl. Even at night she made sure I took my medicine. She makes me cups of coffee and pushes my chair. She is only 10 years old.

Luckily Lisa his life is not in dangeras she herself explained.