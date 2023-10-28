Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:39



Updated 10:56 a.m.

Mazarrón’s ‘Shark’ is just one bite away from certifying his dominance in Moto2 with a world title. And he can arrive this Sunday in Thailand, where Pedro Acosta is having very good feelings throughout the weekend, although the result of this Saturday’s classification would not be enough for him to be champion. He will start second, behind Fermín Aldeguer, who took his second consecutive pole, while Tony Arbolino will start from eighth place.

Acosta only needs to get on the top two steps of the podium to become champion this Sunday, with three races left in the season. If the man from Mazarron wins, Arbolino, the only rival with mathematical options to take the title from him, must be tenth or worse. If the man from Mazarrón is second, he needs the Italian not to go beyond 15th position.

Regardless of the qualifying result, Acosta’s pace at the Chang International Circuit inspires confidence. He held the pole for much of the day, and finally came within two tenths of a second. “We are focused on the pace of the race,” said Acosta, who in the free practice had marked a distance with Arbolino that would qualify him to be champion.

The best moment of Aldeguer



The man from Mazarrón will only have Fermín Aldeguer ahead of him on the starting grid, who this Saturday extended his brilliant end to the season. Just a week ago he started first in Australia for the first time this season and on Sunday he will do it again in Thailand. With a time of 1:35.3710, he beat ‘Tiburón’ by almost two tenths, who had dominated the free practice.

It is the best moment of the pilot of La Ñora. After a season with lights and shadows, in which he achieved his first victory, he is establishing himself as one of the best in the category and aims to fight for objectives next year.