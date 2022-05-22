The father goes shopping and leaves his 5-year-old girl locked in the car under the sun: saved by the police and 118

The story happened in Rome, precisely in the Tufello area, in via Gabrio Casati. A 5 year old girl it was left locked inside a car, under the scorching sun. Some passersby, who became aware of her presence, raised the alarm to the police officers.

After the call of several worried people, the agents of the Carabinieri and also the 118 health workers.

5-year-old girl freed by rescuers

Thanks to the intervention of the rescuers, the 5-year-old girl was released from the cockpit. The latter was locked. To leave it in the car under the scorching sun, it was his own Pope. The man, meanwhile, was in the supermarket located on the same street. Now the man could be reported for neglect of a minor.

It is not the first time such an episode has occurred, especially in the early summer. Every year, in different parts of the world, many children they die due to heat stroke. Which also happens to pets.

Parents leave them in the car, planning to go shopping for a few minutes, not imagining what can happen inside the car. The latter, under the scorching summer sun, reaches some in a few minutes very high temperaturesbecoming a real red-hot oven.

The numerous appeals from the police

The police have often raised alarms to citizens, asking them to always intervene in the face of similar incidents and sound the alarm.

The same passersby, if they realize that the little one is in a state of unconsciousnessmust enter the passenger compartment by any meanseven breaking the window and have to move the child to a cool place.

The news of what happened in Rome quickly spread on the web, becoming this year too topic of discussion among thousands of people. Dogs and children should not be left in the car in the sun. Heat stroke can be fatal.