Last Monday it was Dybala who was crying bitterly for the regret of leaving Juve. Last night, on the other hand, it seemed Vlahovic, who entered recently and immediately was in pain, the closest to shedding a few tears. And not because, unlike the Argentine, he said yes to Juve: we are not so treacherous as to insinuate him. But why must some bad thought about his future have passed before his eyes. Before joining Juventus in January, with another “monstrous” investment, Vlahovic was considered one of the top young center-forward in Europe, the closest to the Haaland phenomenon in the fight for the succession of Lewandowski and Benzema.