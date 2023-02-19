Leidy Bacallao, the 17-year-old who died attacked by her ex-boyfriend, while she had taken refuge in a police station

A sad and heartbreaking episode happened last Saturday, February 4, in Cuba. A girl of only 17 called Leidy Bacallao she lost her life after an evening, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. She had entered a police station to seek shelter.

What happened obviously led to many protests and there are so many who are trying to shed light on the matter. The agents failed to stop on time man.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place at 5am ​​on Saturday 4th February. Precisely in the city of Nuevitasabout 500 km east of Havana.

Leidy had spent the evening with some friends at a local club. However, just as she was in there her 50-year-old ex called Elesvan Hidalgo he went there to annoy her.

A few days ago she had decided to break off that relationshipbut he just couldn’t accept it. The exhausted girl, she tried to enter a local police station to ask for help and to be defence.

However, it was while he was in there that the unthinkable happened. The cops failed to protect her and the incident has led to much criticism from local citizens and the whole world.

The crime of Leidy Bacallao

Her ex-boyfriend entered the police station with a cutting weapon. More precisely an object for agriculture, large in size and before law enforcement could stop it, has put an end to life of the 17 year old.

When the sanitary ware arrived, there was nothing left for her to do. The injuries he sustained as a result of the attack turned out to be too much for her seriousso much to lead to its heartbreaking death.

Now there are so many people who are showing closeness to his family, but above all that they are protesting. They say Leidy came in there to be protectedbut that’s where he lost his life, without anyone being able to do anything.